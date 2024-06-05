How to (unofficially) add 32-bit support to your Pixel 7 phone

The Google Pixel 7 series is the first Android phone to ship with 64-bit app support only, but what if you need to run 32-bit apps? Below, we detail two workable but unofficial ways to install 32-bit apps on the Google Pixel 7.

QUICK ANSWER To unofficially add 32-bit app support to the Google Pixel 7, you must install either Pixel 7 32-bit helper or Magisk Delta from their respective repositories. Both solutions are technical, require knowledge about device rooting, and require users to wipe their devices before starting.

Two solutions popped up after the Pixel 7 launch, bringing 32-bit support to your 2022 Pixel flagships (h/t: XDA-Developers and r/Android). These solutions are the Pixel 7 32-bit helper and Magisk Delta.

Both solutions are modified versions of the Magisk rooting software tool and flip a switch for 32-bit support. This is possible because Google has disabled 32-bit support in the Pixel 7 firmware rather than removing it altogether. Furthermore, the Tensor G2 processor still supports 32-bit operations.

It’s worth noting that your Pixel 7 series phone needs to be rooted for these solutions to work. So you might want to avoid them if you don’t have any experience with system tinkering of this nature. Additionally, these aren’t exactly polished workarounds, so you might run into issues.

