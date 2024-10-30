Google considers hobbled Tensor chips for 2027 Pixel 11a and Pixel Tablet 3

TL;DR Google is already planning Tensor G6-based Pixel 11a and Pixel Tablet 3.

The Pixel Tablet series appears to be switching to a bi-yearly release cycle.

The new devices will have special versions of the Google Tensor G6 with parts of the TPU fused off.

Google has had a bit of a problem with recent A-series devices. With very similar specs (and prices) to the non-Pro flagship Pixels, the phones’ existence felt poorly justified, so much so that Google even considered only releasing the devices every two years. Fortunately, that’s now changing; the Pixel 9a might have a completely different design and will employ some cost-cutting measures like an older modem, showing Google finally has an idea for the series.

The latest info we’ve found in leaked materials from Google’s gChips team confirms the company’s commitment to the series. Android Authority has viewed documents stating that Google intends to release a Pixel 11a, as well as a new Pixel Tablet, in 2027.

A full line-up for 2027

The documents we viewed indicate that Google’s intention with the Tensor G6 is to put it in flagship Pixel devices — described as “Premium ‘26” and “Base ‘26” as well as a new foldable (“Fold ‘26”), which was to be expected.

Besides that, Google lists “Entry Phone ‘27”, referring to the A-series, showing it intends to continue releasing budget phones. That’s not particularly surprising — the series continues receiving glowing reviews, and the devices are generally recommended as the go-to budget Android phones.

In addition, Google also lists “Tablet Pixel ‘27”, obviously referring to a new Pixel Tablet. This is interesting because we’ve only seen one generation of the Google-branded tablet so far, back in 2023, and expect another in 2025. This could mean Google is adopting a bi-yearly release cycle. Seemingly confirming this theory is the fact that Tensor G5 doesn’t have a second USB controller, which is a requirement to support a dock. Unless Google intends to drop the dock concept entirely it couldn’t use the G5 in a Pixel Tablet.

Not really the same Tensor

A-series Pixels and the Pixel Tablet both use the same Tensor chips as the flagship-tier Pixel phones — at least in theory. In practice, while the current generations of both of the devices use exactly the same silicon dies, they are mounted in IPoP packages instead of the better FOPLP. What this means is that the chips run hotter in exchange for being slightly cheaper.

After the move to TSMC, Google will not be able to do this anymore, as all the chips will use InFO packaging technology. So what will they do? We aren’t exactly sure, but the leaked documents gave us a hint. Google is considering fusing off defective parts of the TPU to save chips that would normally have to be discarded. This move would reduce the AI performance of the lower-tier devices using these inferior Tensor chips, creating an actual SoC feature gap between the different tiers of devices. In summary, Google is actively working on devices due 2027, including the Pixel 11a and what it’s likely to be the Pixel Tablet 3. While it’s not that surprising that Google is keeping its entire line-up alive, it’s still good to see a confirmation, given the company’s record for killing projects seemingly on a whim. The caveat is a lot could change between now and 2027.

If Google does end up using inferior versions of the Tensor G6 in the Pixel 11a, there might be a more meaningful difference between the experience you get on the A-series and the main series, either in terms of supported AI features or how fast these features will be. On the flip side, this gap could result in some more savings for budget-minded Pixel shoppers.

