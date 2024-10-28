The Pixel 11 could get a big upgrade for Night Sight with Video Boost

TL;DR The Pixel 11 series could gain an “Ultra Low Light video” mode with on-device processing.

This would be a welcome change from Night Sight video on current Pixel phones, which requires cloud processing.

That means you don’t need to upload your clips to the cloud and wait a few hours to get higher-quality low-light videos.

We’ve just published an exclusive leak detailing new camera features coming to the Pixel 10 and Pixel 11. And it looks like the Pixel 11 could deliver an impressive video upgrade without using the cloud.

Android Authority contributor Kamila Wojiechowska reports that the Pixel 11 will gain an “Ultra Low Light video” or “Night Sight video” mode. As the name implies, this should deliver improved video quality in low light or at night.

Who says you need the cloud? If the Night Sight Video name sounds familiar, that’s because Google offers this capability on the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 9 series via the cloud-powered Video Boost feature. This sees your recorded video uploaded to Google’s servers and then processed with AI to deliver brighter, cleaner video.

However, the Pixel 11’s new Ultra Low Light video mode uses on-device processing instead. That’s good news, as it means you don’t need an internet connection for better night video and don’t need to wait hours for Google’s cloud servers to spit out a processed video.

Google wouldn’t be the first brand to offer a low-light video mode on-device, though. OEMs like OPPO and Xiaomi offered these modes years ago. But we’re keen to see how Google’s mode differs from prior efforts and rival modes.

Wojiechowska also reports that the Cinematic Blur video mode is getting upgraded to 4K/30fps and a so-called “video relight” feature that could let you change the lighting in videos. You can check out our full Pixel 10/Pixel 11 camera leak for even more upcoming features.

