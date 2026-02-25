Reminder: You can get a free $100 gift card when you buy a Pixel 10a

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10a was announced just last week. While it doesn’t actually launch until March 5th, you can buy it now, and there’s an incentive to jump in early. Those who pre-order now can take advantage of a sweet offer: a free $100 gift card with your purchase. Buy the Google Pixel 10a with a free $100 gift card for $499 ($100 off)

We’re specifically linking to the Amazon offer because we know many of you already love and shop at the popular online retailer. That said, you can get similar deals from Best Buy and the Google Store. In addition, the Google Store also gives you the option to get a free pair of Pixel Buds 2a.

Google Pixel 10a is a refined mid-range phone built around Tensor G4, a brighter 120Hz 6.3-inch display, tougher Gorilla Glass 7i, satellite SOS, and trickled-down Pixel AI features — paired with a reliable dual-camera system, 30W charging, and seven years of updates.

No longer do you need to spend a thousand or more on a good phone. In fact, mid-tier handsets are more than sufficient for most users. The Google Pixel A series is all about offering a near high-end experience at an accessible price point, and the latest iteration is no exception. In fact, Google is sweetening the Pixel 10a offering by throwing in a freebie. You’re pretty much getting an excellent smartphone and a $100 gift card for just $499!

Most people will be more than happy with a Google Pixel 10a, honestly. Its performance is outstanding considering the price, thanks to the Google Tensor G4 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It also gets a sweet 6.3-inch P-OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Colors are vibrant, blacks are deep, and it gets an upgrade to 3,000 nits of brightness, so you can use it more comfortably in direct sunlight.

You won’t be disappointed by the design and build, either. It comes in fun colors: Obsidian, Lavender, Fog, and Berry. You get an aluminum frame and a Gorilla Glass 7i front, too. It even comes with an IP68 rating for maximum water- and dust-resistance.

While the camera quality shouldn’t be breathtaking, Pixel phones are known for their excellent cameras. This budget phone will do very decently in said department. Additionally, it comes with a nicely sized 5,100 mAh battery, which you can charge at 30W wired and 10W wirelessly.

This is already a great phone for $499. The free $100 gift card is just a cherry on top. A very tasty one, at that. Go catch this deal while you can. Pre-order offers usually end when a phone is actually released!

