Google Pixel 10a deals: Get a free gift card or Pixel Buds 2a

Joe Maring / Android Authority

These offers are both available from Amazon. You can pick any color, regardless of which deal you choose.

You no longer need to spend a thousand or more to get a good smartphone. I find myself recommending affordable handsets more than ever. These are now splendid handsets, and the Google Pixel 10a is among the best value-for-dollar offerings. The fact that you can get a nice freebie right now is only a cherry on top.

The truth is that this new device offers a near-high-end experience. Performance will be nothing to scoff at, really, thanks to the Google Tensor G4 processor and 8GB of RAM. This is the same processor we saw on the Pixel 9 series, which are still amazing smartphones.

The rest of the experience is also quite outstanding considering the price. It comes with a gorgeous P-OLED display featuring a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a really nice 3,000-nit max brightness. The only thing to consider is that the screen is on the smaller side at 6.3 inches. Some of us actually prefer smaller phones, but if you like larger displays, this one won’t have it.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Even the design is really nice, offering a nice selection of color options. These include Obsidian, Lavender, Fog, and Berry. The aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass 7i front offer a solid construction. It even gets an IP68 rating for water- and dust-resistance.

The camera quality will be more than decent, as it is with all Pixel phones. Just don’t expect anything impressive. Camera quality is one of the first things to suffer as price points drop. It makes up in other areas, though, such as the nicely sized 5,100mAh battery. Charging speeds are limited to 30W wired and 10W wirelessly.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Are you catching one of these deals? Whether you pick the free $100 gift card or Pixel Buds 2a, you might want to act quickly. These started as pre-order offers, and such deals don’t stick around long after the actual release.

This is already a great phone for $499. The free $100 gift card is just a cherry on top. A very tasty one, at that. Go catch this deal while you can. Pre-order offers usually end when a phone is actually released, and that was yesterday!

Follow