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Prime Day deal: The Google Pixel 10a just hit an all-time-low price on Amazon!

Prime Day 2026 drops the Google Pixel 10a to its lowest price ever, pairing Tensor G4 power with Google's AI tools.
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32 minutes ago

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Ryan Haines / Android Authority
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The Google Pixel 10a just dropped to $399, down from its $499 RRP. That is a 20% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it also beats the previous lowest price we have seen this year of $449.

That price cut comes just in time for Prime Day 2026, making this midrange unlocked Android phone worth a look. The Pixel 10a starts at 128GB and packs a 6.3-inch 120Hz Actua pOLED display, a Tensor G4 chip, 8GB of RAM, and Android 16. Battery life is rated at 30-plus hours, or up to 120 hours with Extreme Battery Saver.

The camera setup includes a 48MP wide camera, a 13MP ultrawide, and a 13MP selfie camera. Google also adds Camera Coach and Auto Best Take, along with AI tools such as Gemini Live, Circle to Search, Live Translate, Call Assist, and photo-editing features. On top of that, you get Gorilla Glass 7i, IP68 dust and water resistance, a matte composite back with an aluminum frame, and 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates. It also has safety tools like Satellite SOS and Car Crash Detection.

The Pixel 10a holds a 4.5-star review score, which adds to the appeal at this price.

You will need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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