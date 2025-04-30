Pixel 10 series could finally fix a display issue that's been bugging users for years

The Pixel 10 series is still many months from launch, but rumors have been building up about what we can expect from the upcoming Android flagships . However, we haven’t heard much about what Google is expected to improve for the displays on the devices in the lineup until now. As it turns out, this could finally be the year when Google brings PWM dimming-related improvements to the Pixel 10 series.

Android Central had contacted Google to inquire about PWM dimming on the Pixel 9a. The company reverted with a forward-looking statement for devices coming later in the year:

Google…indicated their teams are aware and investigating this. You can expect updates later this year.

While this doesn’t directly reference the Pixel 10 series, we expect its hardware launch later this year, aligning with the above statement. Further, given the context of PWM dimming, phones need to have supported hardware to enable the feature. Unless Google has been underplaying the display capabilities of existing Pixels, which it subsequently plans to upgrade through a software update, the statement most likely refers to the Pixel 10 series.