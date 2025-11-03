Save big on all Google Pixel 10 phones: Up to $300 off

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

These offers are all available from Amazon. You can get these discounts on all color versions, regardless of the phone you choose, as long as they are available directly from Amazon. Some models are only available from third parties, and the price will differ in that case.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Google Pixel 10 is an excellent device for those of you who want something smaller and more affordable. While it may not be as premium as its bigger brothers, it is still a high-end smartphone.

It features the same powerful Google Tensor G5 processor, ensuring performance remains just as good. It has slightly less RAM at 12GB, but that is still plenty to keep most multitaskers happy.

This phone comes with a smaller 6.3-inch display, featuring a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It does have the least capable camera system in the main Pixel 10 series, but it is still decent and offers nice flexibility, with three cameras on board.

You’ll be getting a 4,970mAh battery, which can be charged at 30W wired or 15W wirelessly.

Google Pixel 10 Pro series

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

We are primarily focusing on the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL here, as we believe the price difference between it and the base Pixel 10 Pro is minimal. That said, those who prefer a smaller phone might want to get the Google Pixel 10 Pro, which is also on sale for just $749.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL is the pinnacle of Google’s 2025 smartphone offerings. It comes with a powerful Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM.

Of course, the screen is much bigger at 6.8 inches, and the resolution is sharper at 1,344 x 2,992. Just like the Pro, the Pro XL gets upgraded to a triple camera system with higher-definition 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP shooters. This one also features the largest battery, with a capacity of 5,200mAh. It also charges faster at 45W wired or 25W wirelessly.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

The adventurous among you will likely appreciate the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, one of the best foldable phones available right now. Just make sure to set your expectations straight, as the actual specs and features won’t be as impressive as those of the other Pixel 10 phones.

You still get a Tensor G5 chipset and 16GB of RAM, so performance will still be outstanding. The highlight of this phone is the massive 8.0-inch internal screen. It has a gorgeous LTPO OLED panel with a 2,076 x 2,152 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For quicker tasks, checking notifications, or other simpler processes, you can also use a more normally sized 6.4-inch external screen.

So, where are the sacrifices? First, the cameras are pretty basic (at least for a phone at this price range). It has 48MP, 10.8MP, and 10.5MP shooters. The base Pixel 10 has a better camera system! Additionally, although the battery capacity appears fair at 5,015mAh, keep in mind that this is a powerful phone with a large screen. It is power-hungry, so we wish the battery were larger. And it charges slower than the Pixel 10 Pros at 30W wired and 15W wirelessly.

All that said, there is one area where the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold excels. It is the first mainstream foldable to get a full IP68 rating! Which of these are you taking home? These are all great deals. Black Friday is coming, but we’re not sure the prices can really get any better than this. You might as well act now.

