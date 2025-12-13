Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Hot phone deals: All Google Pixel 10 series devices are still on sale
Are you looking to get a new phone this holiday season? There’s no going wrong with the Google Pixel 10 series. All of these phones are excellent, and they are currently on sale. Are you getting any of these? Continue reading, and we’ll help you determine which option is best for your specific needs.
Google Pixel 10
The Google Pixel 10 is the brand’s most affordable latest-generation smartphone. Don’t mistake it for a cheap phone, though. The base model is every bit as high-end as its bigger brothers.
It gets the same Google Tensor G5 processor, so performance won’t suffer with this one. It has slightly less RAM than the others, but 12GB is still sufficient to keep most users happy.
The display is on the smaller side at 6.3 inches, but I happen to prefer smaller phones and know many of you do too. It still has a gorgeous OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Although the battery’s capacity of 4,970mAh isn’t impressive, it can still last through a full day without issues.
Google Pixel 10 Pro
The Google Pixel 10 Pro is for those who still want a smaller device with a 6.3-+inch screen, but also want a bit more of a premium experience.
It has the same Google Tensor G5 processor, but the RAM is upgraded to 16GB of RAM. The LTPO OLED panel is also slightly better, offering a sharper 2,856 x 1,280 resolution. It keeps the same 120Hz refresh rate.
The camera system comes with a better set of shooters, including 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP ones (instead of 48MP, 13MP, and 10.8MP on the Pixel 10). There’s one odd downside, though. It has a 4,870mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the base Pixel 10’s. Regardless, it still lasted us a whole day on a full charge.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
If you want the best phone Google has to offer, this is it. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL makes little to no compromises. The device is large and in charge, boasting a large 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with a super-sharp 2,992 x 1,344 resolution. It keeps the same 120Hz refresh rate, but that is still buttery smooth, and is still the industry standard for high-end screens.
It retains the same Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM, so performance remains competitive with the best. You’ll enjoy the same camera system as the Pixel 10 Pro, but the battery capacity gets increased to 5,200mAh. It should keep your phone running for well over a full day per charge.
Not only that, but this is Google’s fastest-charging handset, offering up to 45W wired speeds and 25W using wireless charging.
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Many would argue the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the best foldable phone around. It’s really nice, and offers some improvements we haven’t seen on foldable phones in the past.
It still has that Google Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM. The internal display is the real star of the show here. It measures in at a large 8.0 inches, and comes with a sharp 2,152 x 2,076 resolution, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate.
Where the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold really stands out is the design, though. Not just because it is made of high-quality materials like an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but also because it is more resistant than all mainstream foldables. This one is the first foldable to get a full IP68 rating!
The device also gets a 5,015mAh battery capacity. This may not sound like much, but foldable phones usually suffer significantly in the battery department. All things considered, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the foldable device that comes closest to a genuine high-end experience.
