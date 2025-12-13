Hot phone deals: All Google Pixel 10 series devices are still on sale

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The Google Pixel 10 is the brand’s most affordable latest-generation smartphone. Don’t mistake it for a cheap phone, though. The base model is every bit as high-end as its bigger brothers.

It gets the same Google Tensor G5 processor, so performance won’t suffer with this one. It has slightly less RAM than the others, but 12GB is still sufficient to keep most users happy.

The display is on the smaller side at 6.3 inches, but I happen to prefer smaller phones and know many of you do too. It still has a gorgeous OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Although the battery’s capacity of 4,970mAh isn’t impressive, it can still last through a full day without issues.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro has everything you could want in a flagship Android phone crammed into a truly compact body with a 6.3-inch display. Google's new Tensor G5 chip is more powerful, the 100x Pro Res Zoom is truly impressive, and there are loads of helpful AI features. Not to mention, you still get seven years of Android updates. See price at Amazon Save $250.00

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is for those who still want a smaller device with a 6.3-+inch screen, but also want a bit more of a premium experience.

It has the same Google Tensor G5 processor, but the RAM is upgraded to 16GB of RAM. The LTPO OLED panel is also slightly better, offering a sharper 2,856 x 1,280 resolution. It keeps the same 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera system comes with a better set of shooters, including 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP ones (instead of 48MP, 13MP, and 10.8MP on the Pixel 10). There’s one odd downside, though. It has a 4,870mAh battery, which is slightly smaller than the base Pixel 10’s. Regardless, it still lasted us a whole day on a full charge.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

If you want the best phone Google has to offer, this is it. The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL makes little to no compromises. The device is large and in charge, boasting a large 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with a super-sharp 2,992 x 1,344 resolution. It keeps the same 120Hz refresh rate, but that is still buttery smooth, and is still the industry standard for high-end screens.

It retains the same Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM, so performance remains competitive with the best. You’ll enjoy the same camera system as the Pixel 10 Pro, but the battery capacity gets increased to 5,200mAh. It should keep your phone running for well over a full day per charge.

Not only that, but this is Google’s fastest-charging handset, offering up to 45W wired speeds and 25W using wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $300.00

Many would argue the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the best foldable phone around. It’s really nice, and offers some improvements we haven’t seen on foldable phones in the past.

It still has that Google Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM. The internal display is the real star of the show here. It measures in at a large 8.0 inches, and comes with a sharp 2,152 x 2,076 resolution, as well as a 120Hz refresh rate.

Where the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold really stands out is the design, though. Not just because it is made of high-quality materials like an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but also because it is more resistant than all mainstream foldables. This one is the first foldable to get a full IP68 rating!

The device also gets a 5,015mAh battery capacity. This may not sound like much, but foldable phones usually suffer significantly in the battery department. All things considered, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the foldable device that comes closest to a genuine high-end experience. Do you want in on these deals? These offers may not be as good as those from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but they come very close. Who knows if they will get any cheaper, so try to get yours sooner rather than later.

Of course, if you’re not convinced by any of these, you can always take a look at our list of the best Android phones to check out the market’s best alternatives.

