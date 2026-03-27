Hot sale: All Pixel 10 phones are heavily discounted!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

These offers are all available from Amazon as part of the online retailer’s Big Spring Sale. Not all color versions receive the same discounts, so make sure to read each phone’s section below for more details.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Big Spring Deal!

The base Google Pixel 10 is the cheapest in the series, and today it’s especially more affordable. In fact, it is at a record-low price, but only if you get it in the Indigo color version. All other variants are $599. Arguably still a good price, but the Indigo model is at an impressive price.

The thing about the Google Pixel 10 is that, while it’s the cheapest in the series, it is by all means a premium handset. This is a high-end smartphone.

For starters, you’ll enjoy great performance thanks to the Google Tensor G5 processor and 12GB of RAM. Most users won’t need more than this.

This is also a great option if you happen to prefer smaller phones, as I do. It has a 6.3-inch screen, but it is still a premium display. You’ll enjoy a gorgeous OLED panel, known for its deep blacks and vibrant colors. The Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate are also in line with most high-end phones out there.

The good news is that you won’t have to sacrifice too much in the battery department, which is usually a sacrifice when dealing with smaller handsets. This one comes with a 4,970mAh battery capacity, and we were able to get a full day of battery life out of it.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro has everything you could want in a flagship Android phone crammed into a truly compact body with a 6.3-inch display. Google's new Tensor G5 chip is more powerful, the 100x Pro Res Zoom is truly impressive, and there are loads of helpful AI features. Not to mention, you still get seven years of Android updates. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Big Spring Deal!

The good news is that those who like a smaller phone won’t get only one option in this series. The Google Pixel 10 Pro also has a 6.3-inch display. The display gets even better, featuring an LTPO OLED panel with a 2,856 x 1,280 resolution. It keeps the 120Hz refresh rate.

Another nice upgrade is the camera system. The Pixel 10 has 48MP, 13MP, and 10.8MP sensors. The Pixel 10 Pro gets 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP cameras.

Interestingly enough, the battery is actually a bit smaller at 4,870mAh. It’s no deal-breaker, though, and we still managed to push it through a full day of use. It does get a RAM upgrade to 16GB, which is nice for multitaskers.

In this case, all color versions cost the same.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Ultimate power from the Pixel 10 line The most powerful option from the Pixel 10 line is the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. With a 6.8-inch display, Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, UFS 4.0 storage options, a powerful triple camera setup, and a battery in excess of 5,000mAh, you should be able to power through any task in your day. See price at Amazon Save $300.00 Big Spring Deal!

Those who want to go all out and get the best Google handset around won’t be disappointed by the mighty Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. This beast makes little to no compromises.

For starters, it’s large and in charge, featuring a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel. You get a nice upgrade to a 2,992 x 1,344, and the refresh rate stays strong at 120Hz.

Of course, performance will be untouched, thanks to a Tensor G5 chip and 16GB of RAM. The camera system is also the same as the Pixel 10 Pro’s. The battery also gets a handsome upgrade to 5,200mAh.

Mixed with battery-saving optimizations, this one can go for well over a full day before needing a charge. And when it’s time to recharge, this is also the fastest one in the series, featuring speeds of 45W wired or 25W wirelessly. The others are limited to 30W wired and 15W wireless speeds.

If you care about color, the full discount will apply to the Obsidian, Moonstone, and Porcelain color options. The Jade iteration costs $50 more. Remember, two of these are record-low prices. Additionally, they are part of the Big Spring Sale. While we know Amazon’s deal event ends on March 31st, that’s coming up soon, and we also don’t know how their stock is looking. If you prefer a specific color or discount, secure it ASAP!

Follow