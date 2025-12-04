Google Pixel 10 devices are still at a record-low price!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

These deals are all offered by Amazon. Please note that not all color versions are priced the same. In the case of the Pixel 10, the Obsidian and Lemongrass versions get the full discount.

Only the Starlight model of the Pixel 10 Pro is eligible for the maximum discount. Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is available at the reported price in Obsidian and Moonstone. All other variants are priced a bit higher, though still on sale.

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

If you’re looking for the most affordable Pixel phone, the Google Pixel 10 is it. While more affordable (especially right now), it is still an impressive smartphone worthy of its high-end tier status.

You’ll get the same Google Tensor G5 processor its bigger brothers feature, so performance will be just as great. This one has less RAM at 12GB, but that is still plenty for most multitaskers.

The display is on the smaller side at 6.3 inches, but some of us prefer phones that aren’t gigantic. It gets a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate on an OLED panel. Although not particularly impressive, the 4,970mAh battery is sufficient for most users. We managed to get a full day of battery life out of it.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

If you want something that is still manageable in size but receives some upgrades across the board, the Google Pixel 10 Pro may be your best bet.

This one still gets a Tensor G5 chip, but gets an upgrade to 16GB of RAM. The display remains 6.3 inches in size, but it has been improved with an LTPO OLED panel, a sharper 2,856 x 1,280 resolution, and the same 120Hz refresh rate.

The camera is also improved, featuring three 50MP, 48MP, and 48MP cameras. The base Pixel 10 has 48MP, 13MP, and 10.8MP cameras. That said, the Pro gets a slightly smaller 4,870mAh battery. It can still handle a full day of battery life, though. Just like the base Pixel 10, this one can charge at 30W wired and 15W wirelessly. Nothing impressive, but pretty decent.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Now, if you want to go all out and get the brand’s best phone, that would be the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL. It makes no compromises.

This phone is large and in charge, featuring a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Anything will look amazing on it! It’s also powered by Google’s own Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM, ensuring performance that rivals the best Android phones.

The camera system is the same as the Google Pixel 10 Pro’s, but this one does get a larger battery. It has a 5,200mAh battery capacity, capable of running for well over a full day on a full charge. When it’s time to charge, it can also juice up faster. This one can handle speeds of up to 45W wired and as much as 25W wirelessly. All Google Pixel 10 variants are awesome, so take your pick! The only thing we should mention is that you might want to act quickly. These are still record-low prices, and they are only available in select color variants. We’re not sure how long they’ll stick around!

