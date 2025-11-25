Google says this Pixel 10 Pro camera bug is fixed, but users disagree. Are you facing issues?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Pixel 10 Pro users continue to report jerky video when using the telephoto camera, specifically while panning.

Google Support claims the issue is fixed, but users continue to complain that the EIS bug persists.

As a workaround, you can temporarily fix the stutter by disabling “Video stabilization” in the Pixel Camera settings.

We’ve previously covered the Pixel 10 Pro’s jerky zoom videos and how users had to settle for workarounds to get usable video recordings despite paying over $1,000 for a top-tier flagship. The issue has affected users for months, and while customer support has claimed to some users that the problem has been “fixed,” users claim that it still persists. So we want to ask you: Are you still facing issues when recording video with the Pixel 10 Pro’s telephoto zoom?

Does your Pixel 10 Pro/XL record jerky videos with its telephoto zoom camera? 14 votes Yes, my Pixel 10 Pro still records jerky videos with its telephoto zoom camera. 36 % It used to, but the issue has been fixed with recent updates. 7 % No, my Pixel 10 Pro never faced any video recording issues with its telephoto zoom camera. 0 % I don't own a Pixel 10 Pro. 57 %

Reddit user No_Particular7571 had previously spotted that their new Pixel 10 Pro shot very jerky video through its telephoto camera, particularly when panning or moving. However, the stuttering completely disappears when you turn off EIS in the Pixel Camera app, indicating there is a bug in Google’s EIS implementation that conflicts with the phone’s OIS.

The Redditor continued to follow up with Google Support over the past few weeks, to which Support claimed that recent updates had “fixed” the issue. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and the Redditor followed up with further bug reports and logs from newer Pixel Camera app updates. At some point, it seems Google simply gave up, stating that the concern had already been addressed.

Other Redditors continue to mention that they are still facing the issue, so there’s a very good chance that the bug still persists.

We had reached out to Google for comments on this EIS bug related to telephoto video recording on Pixel phones, but the company did not respond. As such, it seems Pixel 10 Pro users are stuck with a broken camera experience whenever they attempt to record videos with the telephoto camera. Workarounds exist, but they shouldn’t have to if Google could correctly acknowledge and fix the bug on its top-tier flagship.

Workaround: How to fix telephoto video stuttering on the Pixel 10 For Pixel users who prioritize stabilized video recording through the telephoto camera, the simple (but counterintuitive) solution here is to disable the Video Stabilization setting in the Pixel Camera app: Open the Pixel Camera app. Tap on the Settings icon on the bottom left. Go to More settings to access all the camera settings. Turn off Video stabilization.

This solution is counterintuitive, as one would expect it to turn off all stabilization, whereas it only disables EIS. You can still take advantage of OIS on the telephoto camera of the Pixel 10 series, even after disabling video stabilization.

Alternatively, you can also use the Open Camera app and switch to its in-house EIS implementation. You can still use the Pixel Camera app for photos and videos through the primary camera, and use the Open Camera app for specific instances when you know you will be recording videos through the telephoto camera. Yes, this is not an ideal solution, and I advise voting with your wallet the next time.

