Prime Day just pushed the Google Pixel 10 Pro to a new low of $699.99

Joe Maring / Android Authority

People who want a smaller flagship phone with big camera hardware have a strong Prime Day option in the Google Pixel 10 Pro. This deal also lands at a price that is better than we’ve seen since launch.

The Pixel 10 Pro is a compact 2025 flagship, but the specs are still high-end. It has a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED Super Actua display with 1280×2856 resolution, a 1-120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3300-nit peak brightness. This unlocked Obsidian model comes with 128GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, Google Tensor G5, and Titan M2 security hardware. Camera fans get a 50MP wide camera, a 48MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, a 48MP 5x telephoto camera, and a 42MP autofocus selfie camera, along with Pro Zoom up to 100x.

For Prime Day 2026, the phone is down to $699.99 from its $999 RRP. That is a 30% discount relative to the recommended retail price. It also beats the $749 lowest price we have seen this year, which gives this offer extra weight. The Pixel 10 Pro also has a 4.4 review score.

Google adds a lot on the software side too, including Gemini built in, Gemini Live, Pixel Screenshots, Magic Cue, Circle to Search, Live Translate, and AI-assisted photo editing. Battery life is rated at 24+ hours, or up to 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver, and charging can reach up to 55% in about 30 minutes with a 30W PPS charger. You also get 7 years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

Buyers need Amazon Prime to get this discount. If you are not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

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