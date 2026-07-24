The Google Pixel 10 Pro is still just $699 ahead of the upcoming Pixel 11 launch

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Amazon has the Google Pixel 10 Pro down to $699, which is $300 off its $999 recommended retail price. That is a 30% discount relative to RRP, and it puts Google’s current compact Pro flagship within reach for a lot more buyers. This deal has been around for a bit, but stock-clearing discounts like this can end at any time, so it is worth a look while the price is still live.

The Pixel 10 Pro launched in August 2025 and still stands as one of Google’s premium phones in mid-2026. It packs a 6.3-inch display and runs on the Google Tensor G5 chip. You also get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, ultra-wideband, and satellite SOS support. On top of that, Google is still pushing active software support, including the July 2026 Pixel update rollout for supported Pixel phones, and the Pixel 10 series is set up for years of OS and security updates.

This is $15 above the Prime Day price, but it is still very close to that all-time low mark as retailers clear inventory ahead of the next Pixel launch. That makes it a strong time to buy if you want a Pro-tier Pixel now instead of waiting for the next model. Amazon shoppers also rate it 4.4 out of 5, which adds to the appeal.

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