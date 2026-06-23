The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold just hit its best price since Black Friday

Joe Maring / Android Authority

A foldable phone with an 8-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch outer screen gives the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold a lot of room to work with. It is also getting a tasty price cut right now, which makes this high-end model much easier to grab during Prime Day 2026.

Amazon has the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $1,399, down from its $1,799 RRP. That is a 22% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it is the lowest price we have seen this year, beating the earlier $1,449 low. It also carries a 4.4-star review score.

This unlocked version comes in Moonstone with 256GB of storage. The main draw is still the foldable design, with the large inner Super Actua Flex OLED panel for video, apps, and multitasking, plus the outer Actua display for when the phone is closed. It runs on Google Tensor G5, includes Gemini-focused AI features, and ships with Android 16.

The rear camera system includes a 48MP wide camera, an ultrawide lens, and a 5x telephoto zoom. Battery life is rated at 24+ hours, with up to 72 hours using Extreme Battery Saver. You also get fast wired charging, Qi2-style magnetic wireless charging, and improved durability with IP68 water and dust resistance.

Buyers need an Amazon Prime membership to get the deal. If you do not already have Prime, you can start a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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