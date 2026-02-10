Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal: Save $350 on my favorite foldable!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Are you looking for an excellent foldable? In our list of the best foldable phones, our top option is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. If you were to ask me, personally, though, I would actually pick the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Especially if you can save $350 with today’s deal. That brings the price down to $1,449, which is very close to its record-low price. Buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for just $1,449 ($350 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The full discount only applies to the Moonstone color version. The Jade model is $50 more, which is still a great deal.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $350.00

Step into the fold with what I personally consider the best foldable phone around. We can argue about it all you want, but this price cut definitely makes it more enticing, and it’s at the very least one of the top contenders in its category.

What makes the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold stand out is that it seems to make no real sacrifices, unlike most other foldable phones. For example, it is the first mainstream foldable phone to get a full IP68 rating. Other foldable phones usually have an IP48 rating. Similarly, most foldable phones have a small battery. While this one isn’t huge, the 5,015mAh capacity is more in line with other high-end phones.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The rest of the phone is nothing short of impressive. It features a powerful Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM, so performance is outstanding. The aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 materials also make it pretty sturdy. Of course, there’s that gorgeous 8.0-inch LTPO OLED display with a sharp 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an external 6.5-inch screen for those times when you don’t feel like unfolding the device.

At $1,449, this is not exactly a record-low price, but it is very close to it. The cheapest it has been is $1,399. That’s only $50 less, so it’s probably not worth waiting in the hopes that deal will come back soon. Go get yours while it’s hot!

Follow