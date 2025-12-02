You have about 12 hours to get the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $400 off!

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold dropped to just $1,399 this Cyber Monday, a $400 discount on the full retail price. This remains the record-low price, and if you want to secure one of the latest and greatest foldable phones, you may want to act quickly. Amazon now has a countdown timer on this deal, and it concludes tonight! Buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for just $1,399 ($400 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The full discount only applies to the Moonstone colorway. The Jade model is $100 more. This deal has a countdown indicating that the offer ends in approximately 12 hours, as of the time of this publication. That would be 12:00 AM Pacific!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Thinner, more powerful, and a bigger display The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold combines a 6.4-inch front display with a folding 8-inch inner panel for two capable viewing experiences. With the Tensor G5 shipset, 16GB of RAM, and lots of UFS 4.0 storage options, it matches the Pixel 10 Pro XL in terms of specifications and performance. The folding phone also offers a triple camera setup, plenty of powerful AI features, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating. See price at Amazon Save $400.00

Originally priced at $1,799, this $1,399 Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is still the best we’ve seen so far. While it is technically a Cyber Monday deal, Amazon is giving you one more day to snag one of the best foldable phones on the market.

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is nothing short of impressive. The design features an aluminum frame with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It is also the first mainstream foldable phone to get a full IP68 rating!

Build quality aside, it is also a very capable smartphone, which you would expect considering the high price point (even when on sale). It features a powerful Google Tensor G5 processor and 16GB of RAM. By the way, this has more RAM than most of the best Android phones, which usually have 12GB.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Of course, the real star of the show is that large internal display. It measures 8.0 inches, making it quite large. It also sports a 2,152 x 2,076 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

This device also gets a 5,015mAh battery capacity, which may not sound like much compared to regular phones, but it is an outstanding feature in the world of foldable phones. These usually get the short end of the stick in the battery department. They also tend to get a less capable camera system. While the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold cameras aren’t among the best, they are still very good.

All things considered, Google seems to have fixed most shortcomings that usually come with a foldable design. Go get it while it’s still at a record-low price! You literally have until tonight.

