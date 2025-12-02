Last chance!: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $1,399 during Cyber Monday

Joe Maring / Android Authority

For those interested in foldable smartphones, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold stands out as a compelling choice. This season might just be the perfect time to invest, thanks to an enticing Cyber Monday discount. By the way, Cyber Monday is a one-day event, so you might want to act now, before the day ends! Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $1,399.00 (22% off)

Normally priced at $1,799, you can now grab the Pixel 10 Pro Fold for just $1,399, which is a 22% discount off the retail price. Given that it’s the lowest price we’ve seen so far, and it is actually $100 cheaper than during Black Friday, it’s a deal worth considering.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold offers more than just its foldable nature; it’s packed with features like an advanced 48MP camera system, capable of handling various photography needs. Its 8-inch internal display provides an immersive viewing experience, while the 6.4-inch external screen ensures convenience without unfolding.

What’s remarkable about this device is its build quality. The phone’s IP68-rated, gearless hinge design is crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum to withstand wear and tear, promising a decade of durability. In fact, it’s the first mainstream foldable phone to get a full IP68 rating! Add to this the reliable 24-plus-hour battery life, which supports fast charging and wireless options.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Rated at 4.6 stars on Amazon, this foldable phone is praised for its robust design and smart features. The AI-powered Gemini Assistant enriches the user experience, offering tools like Magic Cue and Pixel Studio to make life a little easier.

If you’re seeking a smartphone that blends cutting-edge tech with practical functionality, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a strong contender, especially with the Black Friday savings.

Follow