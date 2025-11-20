Early Black Friday pick: Save $300 on the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Joe Maring / Android Authority

It’s the premium purchases that we put off until Black Friday — after all, the more you spend, the more you save. Phones don’t come much more premium than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and its Black Friday deal has finally arrived to save you a cool $300.

Typically priced at $1,799, this foldable smartphone is now available for $1,499. That’s a 17% discount from the recommended retail price, making it a perfect opportunity for anyone who’s been considering upgrading to one of the hottest foldable phones on the market. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold for $1,499.00 (17% off)

The flagship foldable offers a truly high-end experience. Its gearless hinge, made from aerospace-grade aluminum, ensures durability. Plus, it’s the first foldable phone to have IP68 water and dust resistance. The phone’s dual displays are impressive, with an 8-inch inner OLED and a 6.4-inch outer OLED, both offering exceptional brightness at 3,000 nits.

Performance-wise, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold uses Google’s latest Tensor G5 chip, designed to enhance AI functionality with tools like Gemini Live and Daily Hub. You’ll also get up to 30 hours of battery life and various charging options, including fast wired and magnetic wireless charging. The camera setup includes everything from a 48MP wide lens to a 10.8MP telephoto — ideal for those who love taking photos.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to buy a foldable, this deal is definitely hard to pass up. It’s a chance to own a device that truly blends innovation with practicality at an unmatched price.

