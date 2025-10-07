Deal: The Google Pixel 10 Pro's first significant price cut brings it down to $799

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is now available on Amazon with a significant price reduction. If you’ve been considering upgrading, this is a great opportunity to get your hands on the latest Google tech at an unmatched price. Buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro for $799 ($200 off)

For Prime Day, the Google Pixel 10 Pro is available for $799, down from its usual price of $999. This is a 20% discount from the recommended retail price, marking the lowest price of the year for this model. You’re saving a whole $200 on a latest-generation handset just recently released!

Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro More power in the smaller form-factor The Google Pixel 10 Pro has everything you could want in a flagship Android phone crammed into a truly compact body with a 6.3-inch display. Google's new Tensor G5 chip is more powerful, the 100x Pro Res Zoom is truly impressive, and there are loads of helpful AI features. Not to mention, you still get seven years of Android updates. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Prime Deal

The Pixel 10 Pro stands out with its 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display, capable of reaching up to around 3,300 nits peak brightness, and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It’s powered by the robust Tensor G5 chip with 16GB of RAM and boasts 128GB of storage at its base configuration (upgradeable up to 1TB).

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate its outstanding triple rear-camera setup, which includes a 50 MP main sensor, and support for 8K video. On the battery front, it offers a 4,870mAh capacity and supports both 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Running on Android 16, it comes with features like live translation, Magic Cue, and promises seven years of updates.

This Prime Day deal is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a Prime member yet, there’s a 30-day free trial you can take advantage of to access this stellar deal and others.

