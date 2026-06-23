Google Pixel 10 falls to $549 in Prime Day price drop

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10 has dropped to $549, down from its $799 RRP. That’s a 31% discount relative to the recommended retail price, and it matches the lowest price we have seen this year.

This Prime Day 2026 offer stands out because it gets you a well-reviewed Google phone for a much lower starting price. The Pixel 10 has a 4.5-star review score and packs a lot for the money. You get 128GB of storage, Google Tensor G5 performance, and an unlocked design, so you can use it with the carrier you want.

The screen is a 6.3-inch Actua OLED panel with a 60-120 Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. On the camera side, there’s a 48 MP wide lens, a 13 MP ultrawide, and a 10.8 MP 5x telephoto camera with up to 20x Super Res Zoom. Gemini is built in for AI help, including Gemini Live conversations, camera help, and app-based productivity tools.

Google also rates the battery for 24-plus hours, and fast charging can get it to about 55% in 30 minutes with a compatible 30W USB-C PPS charger. You also get Pixelsnap and Qi2 wireless charging, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to get this discount. If you’re not already a member, you can start a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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