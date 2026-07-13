Google’s official Pixel 10 Pixelsnap case drops to a new low at Amazon

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Google’s Pixelsnap Phone Case is the official case for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, and it is already seeing a strong deal at Amazon. It is built to give these new phones a slim layer of protection while also adding magnetic support for Google’s new Pixelsnap accessory system.

That magnetic support is the big draw here. The case is designed to work with magnetic chargers, stands, wallets, and mounts, and it still keeps wireless charging compatibility. For anyone planning to use the Pixel 10 lineup with Google’s new accessories, this is the case made for that job. As a first-party option from Google, it is also aimed at people who want a cleaner, less bulky fit than a rugged, heavy-duty case.

Right now, Amazon has the Google Pixelsnap Phone Case for $31.99. That is down from its $49.99 recommended retail price, representing a 36% discount. It also makes this the best deal we’ve ever seen on the case, since the previous low was $34.99. The Obsidian color is the one at this lowest price, though some other colors are discounted by nearly as much.

If you’re rocking a Pixel 10 or Pixel 10 Pro and want the official magnetic case that is built around Google’s new Pixelsnap ecosystem, now looks like a good time to grab it.

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