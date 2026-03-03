Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Deal: Save $200 on the Google Pixel 10
1 hour ago
Finding a great smartphone doesn’t have to mean getting the fanciest, flashiest, newest, most expensive thing around. There are plenty of great smartphones at very nice prices, especially if you’re willing to look outside the hype. For example, you can currently get a Google Pixel 10 for just $599, and it’s still an excellent handset.
This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. It’s only available in Obsidian, and there is a limit of two units per customer. The sale is scheduled to end in three days or “until sold out”. While it is a Canadian version, Woot mentions all bands are compatible with US ones, and you get a full 1-year warranty.
The Google Pixel 10 is not the most exciting in its series, but not everyone needs the best. Despite its lack of hype, it is still an awesome smartphone that most people will be happy with. This is still a high-end smartphone, after all.
Let’s start with performance, which is nothing to scoff at. It comes with a Google Tensor G5 processor, which is still Google’s latest chipset. Additionally, you’re getting 12GB of RAM, which is up there with some of the best smartphones the industry has to offer.
Of course, the design and build quality are also up there with the best, offering an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, and a full IP68 rating.
Another characteristic of the entry-level Pixel 10 is that it is definitely smaller. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as many of us prefer smaller phones. That said, the 6.3-inch panel is definitely on the smaller side by today’s standards. It’s still a gorgeous OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, though. The battery capacity isn’t impressive either, but the 4,970mAh of juice is enough to take you through a full day without struggle.
All things considered, it’s a really nice phone for most casual users, and, as with most other Pixel phones, it has a really nice camera. The $599 price point is a nice incentive for anyone looking for a great smartphone that won’t break the bank. Catch this deal while it’s around! It will be gone soon.
