Deal: Save $200 on the Google Pixel 10

Finding a great smartphone doesn’t have to mean getting the fanciest, flashiest, newest, most expensive thing around. There are plenty of great smartphones at very nice prices, especially if you’re willing to look outside the hype. For example, you can currently get a Google Pixel 10 for just $599, and it’s still an excellent handset. Buy the Google Pixel 10 for just $599 ($200 off)

This offer is available from Woot.com, an Amazon-owned deals website. It’s only available in Obsidian, and there is a limit of two units per customer. The sale is scheduled to end in three days or “until sold out”. While it is a Canadian version, Woot mentions all bands are compatible with US ones, and you get a full 1-year warranty.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Woot! Save $200.00

The Google Pixel 10 is not the most exciting in its series, but not everyone needs the best. Despite its lack of hype, it is still an awesome smartphone that most people will be happy with. This is still a high-end smartphone, after all.

Let’s start with performance, which is nothing to scoff at. It comes with a Google Tensor G5 processor, which is still Google’s latest chipset. Additionally, you’re getting 12GB of RAM, which is up there with some of the best smartphones the industry has to offer.

Of course, the design and build quality are also up there with the best, offering an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, and a full IP68 rating.

Another characteristic of the entry-level Pixel 10 is that it is definitely smaller. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, as many of us prefer smaller phones. That said, the 6.3-inch panel is definitely on the smaller side by today’s standards. It’s still a gorgeous OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, though. The battery capacity isn’t impressive either, but the 4,970mAh of juice is enough to take you through a full day without struggle.

All things considered, it’s a really nice phone for most casual users, and, as with most other Pixel phones, it has a really nice camera. The $599 price point is a nice incentive for anyone looking for a great smartphone that won’t break the bank. Catch this deal while it’s around! It will be gone soon.

