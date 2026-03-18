Google Pixel 10 drops to record-low price for the first time this year

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 10

Are you looking for a great smartphone that won’t break the bank? The Google Pixel 10 is a great option, even at full price, but today’s deal makes it a very enticing catch. It’s only $549 for the Indigo model, a price we saw only once, during the holidays. It has never been any cheaper! Buy the Google Pixel 10 for just $549 ($250 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Again, only the Indigo color version is discounted to $549. The Obsidian, Frost, and Lemongrass variants are $599, which is arguably still an awesome price.

Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Baseline excellence. The Google Pixel 10 is the 6.3-inch base model of the in-house Android phones from Google. With plenty of high-speed storage options, a good amount of RAM, and the all-new Tensor G5 processor, it should blow through your mobile computing tasks with ease. A triple camera system includes standalone ultrawide and telephoto lenses, and a 50MP main sensor. See price at Amazon Save $250.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Pixel 10a is an awesome phone, considering its $499 retail price. That said, if you wait for the right deal, you can pay only $50 more for the Google Pixel 10 and get a much better phone.

While it is still the base version of the main Pixel 10 series, this phone is a high-end smartphone through and through. It comes with the same Google Tensor G5 processor, the best processor Google has to offer right now. It also has 12GB of RAM, which matches the best Android phones available in the market.

In proper Google fashion, design and build quality are nothing to scoff at. It has an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the front and back, and a full IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

There is one main thing to consider, but it might not be an issue for many of us. The phone is definitely smaller at 6.3 inches, but we know many are fans of smaller phones (including myself). That said, it is a gorgeous OED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Everything will look amazing.

Also, it’s nice to see a nicely sized 4,970mAh battery on a smaller phone like this one. It will take you through a full day without struggle. And like all Pixel phones, it has an outstanding camera quality.

All things considered, this is a great phone if you prefer saving cash, but still want a high-end experience. Just make sure to act quickly. Again, we’ve only seen the Pixel 10 hit this record-low price once in the past. We’re not sure how long we’ll have to wait to see this discount again!

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