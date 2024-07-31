Google Photos is testing a more user-friendly UI for its video editor (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is testing a UI refresh for its built-in video editor.

The updated UI features larger buttons with clear labels, which should make it a bit more beginner-friendly.

The UI is not live in the current Google Photos release, but it could make it to users with a future update.

Google Photos’ built-in video editor might soon get a UI refresh featuring bigger buttons with labels. The updated design is more beginner-friendly, and it gives us another look at the upcoming playback speed adjustment feature we spotted in a previous teardown.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

As you can see in the following screenshots, the updated video editor UI replaces the tiny and unlabeled Mute, Enhance, and Stabilize buttons with larger buttons featuring clear labels. The pill-shaped Export frame button has also received a similar redesign, giving the UI a more uniform look.

Current video editor UI Upcoming video editor UI

The new UI also gives us another look at the upcoming playback speed control feature, which will let you speed up or slow down your videos. A previous teardown of the Photos app had revealed that this feature would offer five playback speed options, including 1/4x, 1/2x, 1x, 2x, and 4x, and let users change the speed for the entire video or a small section of the video.

We spotted the new video editor UI and playback speed controls in Google Photos version 6.93, but these changes are not live in the release. At the moment, we don’t have any information on when the changes could roll out to users. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments