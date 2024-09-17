Google Photos rolls out new image-flipping feature

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is introducing a new tool to flip images horizontally, located in the Crop section of the editing tools.

The feature is rolling out to select users, possibly through a server-side update, with full availability expected soon.

This tool complements existing editing features like rotate, resize, and aspect ratio adjustments.

Google Photos is finally adding a new button that allows you to flip images horizontally. This tiny addition can be found in the Crop section of the Editing tools within the Google Photos app and was spotted by a Telegram user (via Mishaal Rahman).

We checked but haven’t received the tool in our Google Photos app yet. Rahman reports that it’s only available for some users. Google may be rolling it out through a server-side update, in which case it could take a few days to start showing up for all Photos users.

Google Photos seems to have finally added a button to flip images horizontally. This is starting to become available for some users. Let me know if you see the button. H/T i_mahadev on Telegram pic.twitter.com/qN7YtVGRbX — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 17, 2024

Currently, the crop tool in Google Photos includes options to rotate, resize, and improve the aspect ratio of images. When available, the new tool to flip images horizontally will appear next to the rotate button. The X post above explains how the tool appears and what it does.

