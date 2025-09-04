Google’s Veo 3 lands in Photos, and you don’t need a $250 plan to try it

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is upgrading its image-to-video tool with the Veo 3 AI model.

The update creates four-second, silent clips with free but limited use for most subscribers.

AI Pro and AI Ultra users get more generations.

Google Photos has been making moves to make your snapshots feel more alive, and the tech giant is about to take things one step further. The app’s image-to-video feature is getting an upgrade powered by Google’s latest AI video model, Veo 3.

According to TechCrunch, the rollout is beginning in the US, and you’ll find the feature inside the Photos app’s Create tab. Until now, the tool has relied on the older Veo 2 model to add subtle motion, or a random effect with an “I’m feeling lucky” button. With Veo 3 in place, the results should look sharper and more natural.

There are some catches. The Google Photos video clips are even shorter with Veo 3, down from six seconds to four, and they don’t come with sound. Most users will get a limited number of free generations, while Google’s AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers can generate more. Like before, the videos carry watermarks to make clear they’re AI-made.

Google first showed off Veo 3 back at I/O in May and rolled it into Gemini for paying subscribers in July. Bringing it to Photos is the next step, and it’s a good way for Google to get its flashiest AI in front of everyday users, perhaps just enough to tease them into upgrading.

The feature is joined in Photos’ new Create hub by other AI tools to remix your shots, build collages, generate 3D-style cinematic photos, and more.

