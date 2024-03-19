Google cuts the cord on another feature from its Phone app

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has removed the “Nearby Places” feature from its Phone app.

The feature lets users search for local businesses directly within the Phone app.

Google has officially removed the “Nearby Places” feature from its Phone app. The company announced its intention to do so back in February, citing low usage. At the time, Google stated that “the vast majority of users go to Google Search or Maps” to find business phone numbers.

The “Nearby Places” function allowed users to search for local businesses directly within the phone app. This meant you could quickly find the number for your favorite pizza place or local mechanic right from the dial pad. It seemed like a convenient way to leverage Google Maps’ extensive database within the phone app.

Pixel phones have enjoyed this feature since the Pixel 2, and it was available to anyone through the Play Store via Google’s “Phone by Google” app. As first reported by 9to5Google, the functionality was already removed for those using the Phone by Google beta program. Now, with the latest stable release (version 125), “Nearby Places” is officially gone for everyone.

Google’s explanation points to low user engagement with the feature. However, multiple reports in the past have mentioned bugs with this feature, and the feature was even reported to be disabled on some new Pixel phones. Did you ever find the Nearby Places feature useful? Let us know in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments