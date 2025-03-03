Google Password Manager is making it easier to wipe all saved credentials, here's how (APK teardown)

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Password Manager could soon get a one-tap solution that allows users to easily delete all saved passwords and passkeys.

We’ve enabled the feature ahead of the rollout to give you an early look.

Google is working on a new feature for the Google Password Manager that will allow users to easily delete all saved credentials when switching to a different password manager app. We first spotted references to this feature in a teardown earlier this year, and we now have a better idea of how it will work upon release.

Currently, if you want to delete saved credentials from the Google Password Manager, you can either delete them one at a time or completely wipe all browsing data in Chrome settings. The latter isn’t an ideal solution for those looking to delete saved passwords and passkeys without clearing their browsing history, autofill form data, and site settings. Thankfully, Google will soon add a new “Delete all data” button to its password manager, letting users remove all saved credentials with a tap.

As you can see in the attached screenshots, this “Delete all data” button will appear within the Password Manager settings, which you can access by navigating to the Google option in the system settings. Tapping on it will bring up a confirmation prompt, highlighting that deleting all Google Password Manager data will remove your saved passwords, passkeys, and “the list of sites & apps you chose to never save sign-in info.” The prompt will also list the number of saved passwords and passkeys and feature Cancel and Delete buttons.

We grabbed these screenshots by manually enabling the feature in Google Play Services version 25.09.30 beta, but it is not yet live for end users. Google could roll it out in the coming weeks, and we’ll update this post as soon as it’s widely available.

