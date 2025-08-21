Google just made it a whole lot easier to access Password Manager

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has launched a new Password Manager app.

The app makes it faster and easier to access Password Manager on your phone.

The app does not come with a themed icon.

For those times when you forget a password, you can always check Google Password Manager, which is built into your Android phone. And if you want to see if any of your passwords have been compromised, it can do that too. While Password Manager can be a pretty helpful tool, there isn’t really a quick way to access it. But Google’s new app aims to fix that problem.

If you open up the Play Store app and search for Google Password Manager, you’ll see a listing for a new app. This isn’t a new password manager to replace the old one. Rather, this app’s specific purpose is to act as a shortcut to Google Password Manager. That means no more having to navigate through Settings to access the tool. All you have to do is download and install this app, and now you have a fast and easy way to get to it.

It seems Google quietly launched this new app on the same day as the Pixel 10 launch. So it hasn’t been out for long. Surprisingly, the tech giant released this new app without giving it a themed icon. But it could easily be fixed with a later update.

