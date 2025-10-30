Google's Halloween Doodle lets you play PAC-MAN in spooky style

Google

Google is serving up some serious nostalgia today with a special PAC-MAN: Halloween 2025 Edition Doodle to celebrate 45 years of the classic game. And yes, it’s playable right on the Google homepage.

The game features eight levels, including four haunted-house mazes cooked up in partnership with Bandai Namco, the folks behind PAC-MAN.

Your mission is to guide PAC-MAN through each maze, chomp all the dots, and dodge the colorful ghosts Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde. Each haunted house has a different vibe, reflecting the personality of the ghost lurking inside. You can also grab a Power Pellet and turn the tables to chase the ghosts instead of running from them.

The Doodle will only be around today and tomorrow, so if you’ve ever wanted to play Halloween-themed PAC-MAN, now’s your chance!

