Google services are experiencing a major disruption right now (Update: Mostly fixed)

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google reports a disruption impacting Gmail and many other Workspace services.

Problems were first noticed a little over an hour ago, just before 11a PT.

Companies beyond Google also appear to be dealing with some connectivity issues of their own.

Update, June 12, 2025 (03:34 PM ET): Literally just one minute after publishing our report, Google has updated its status dashboard to share that the problems are more or less fixed.

The company says that everything except Google Meet should once again be fully operational, and engineers are currently trying to sort that one out, too. Original article, June 12, 2025 (03:29 PM ET): Have you spent the past 10 minutes trying to figure out what’s wrong with your internet connection? Conversations not fully loading? Sites acting slow or just refusing to respond? You’re not alone.

We currently appear to be in the middle of a rather significant service disruption impacting not just Google, but a whole swath of sites across the internet.

Google reports on its status dashboard that it first became aware of an issue a little over an hour ago, affecting what appears to be a majority of Workspace services. The company specifically points to Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat, Google Cloud Search, Google Docs, Google Drive, Google Meet, Google Tasks, and Google Voice.

We’ve personally observed the fallout of this incident across quite a few of those. In Google Voice on the web, conversations stopped syncing up with mobile devices. And when trying to check out a location in Maps on Street View, imagery was slow to load and navigation ultimately unresponsive. Even Gemini might be hit, as we noticed the AI chatbot just spinning its gears when presented with a query, never actually delivering an answer.

Over on DownDetector, everything from Spotify to Twitch is spiking, suggesting that we might be looking at some kind of backbone connectivity failure that’s impacting otherwise unrelated companies — or it could just speak to how many are relying on Google services.

We’re keeping an eye on this developing situation and will update with anything new we learn.

