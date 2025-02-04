Google Opinion Rewards wants you to share even more data to get more surveys (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google Opinion Rewards is a great Android app that rewards users with surveys that pay out in Google Play credits. Your device’s location history heavily influences these surveys, enabling Google to send you surveys from local businesses you have recently visited. Sharing your data (and opinion) with Google in return for surveys is the app’s whole business model, but it seems Google could soon ask users to share even more data for even more surveys.

The latest Google Opinion Rewards app, v2025012701, comes with a new Enable Personalized Ads setting that incentivizes users with more surveys if they choose to share information with Google to personalize ads. We managed to activate the UI for this upcoming setting:

Clicking on the Turn On button opens the Google Ad Center webpage, where you can see what data is used to personalize ads for you.

This is the standard Google disclaimer, so there’s nothing new here per se about the data collection. If you click Turn On again, the ads you are served across Google apps and sites will be more personalized and feel more relevant.

As your reward, you will also seemingly get more frequent surveys in Google Opinion Rewards, directly affecting how much you can earn from the app. Many users turn off personalized ads, but this might be enough incentive for them to opt into data tracking.

It’s not immediately clear how personalizing ads would directly increase the surveys received in all cases, as sometimes personalizing content can trim the quantity, too, especially if the user isn’t a good fit for the available surveys. It’s possible that Google just wants more of your data, and paying out the chump change on loosely-fit surveys might just be the operating cost for serving personalized ads across the internet.

Will you share your data with Google to personalize ads in return for more Google Opinion Rewards surveys? Let us know in the comments below!

