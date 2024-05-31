Google quietly retires Google One branding from its VPN ahead of June shutdown

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google One VPN is being discontinued on June 20, 2024, and will be replaced by a Pixel-exclusive VPN service.

The rebranding effort is already underway, with the app’s Play Store listing reflecting the new “Pixel VPN by Google” identity.

Earlier this year, Google announced the shutdown of its Google One VPN service, recently confirming that the service will cease to function on June 20, 2024. However, while “VPN by Google One” is going away, Google will continue to offer a virtual private network for Pixel owners. In preparation for that, the company has started rebranding its VPN service.

First spotted by 9to5Google, the app’s Play Store listing has been updated accordingly, reflecting the shift from “Pixel VPN by Google One” to “Pixel VPN by Google.” This change includes a fresh icon featuring a blue shield with a “G” at its center, replacing the previous Google One icon.

The new Pixel VPN will provide an integrated experience within the settings of Pixel phones, eliminating the need for the Google One client. This updated service is already available on the Pixel 8, 8 Pro, and 8a. Google will also be extending this revamped VPN to older Pixel models, including the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Pixel Fold.

Google cites low usage among Google One subscribers as the reason for shutting down the VPN service, but despite the removal of a key feature, it has offered no alternative solutions or price adjustments for subscribers.

If you were one of the few Google One subscribers who did use Google’s VPN, here are some of the best VPN options for you to consider.

