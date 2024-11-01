Google One user? Check your email for $150 discount on Pixel 9 phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Google One subscribers have been offered $150 discounts on the Google Pixel 9 series.

The discounts arrived via email in the form of a coupon code for the Google Store.

This promotion ends on November 14, giving users two weeks to think about the offer.

Google launched the Pixel 9 series a few months ago, starting at a higher price than the Pixel 8 range. However, some Google One subscribers have reportedly received a welcome discount for the new phones.

A few Google One users on Reddit (h/t: 9to5Google) reported that they’ve received $150 discounts for the Pixel 9 series. This discounted offer was sent as a unique code via email and applies to the Google Store.

The promotion apparently expires on November 14, so you’ve still got plenty of time to consider this purchase. Google is also currently offering increased trade-in values for your old Pixels. This trade-in promotion expires on November 7, so you can combine this with the $150 discount for even more savings. This trade-in promo tops out at $760 for a Pixel Fold, but there are still substantial savings for older Google phones.

Do you plan to buy a Pixel 9 series phone? 53 votes I already bought one! 19 % Yes, I do 15 % I'm waiting for the right deal 40 % No, I don't plan to buy a Pixel 9 phone 26 %

This isn’t the first time Google has sent discounts for Pixel phones to Google One subscribers, either. The company offered a $100 discount to some Google One users last year in the months following the Pixel 8’s release.

Didn’t get the Google One discount offer and don’t have an old Pixel to trade in? Well, there’s a decent chance we’ll get some Pixel 9 series deals as part of Black Friday later this month.

