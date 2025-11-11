Swipe right to keep: Google One gets a dating app twist for file cleanup

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google One Storage Manager page is being updated with Material 3 Expressive design elements.

The update enhances information density on the Google Photos and Google Drive cleanup panes by displaying smaller thumbnails and rearranging filter chips.

A new Tinder-style selection UI allows users to swipe to keep or delete photos, videos, and other files.

Google has been updating all its apps to incorporate Material 3 Expressive elements. The Google One app has already received a healthy dose of Material 3 Expressive a little while ago, but more changes are arriving now, alongside a Tinder-style UI for its cleanup panes.

Google One v1.287.828055836 brings along Material 3 Expressive changes to the Google One Storage Manager page. This page is accessed by tapping the “Clean up” card on the landing page or the “Clean up space” button in the Storage tab, as shown in the screenshots below for reference.

Material 3 Expressive changes are coming to two of the panes within the Google One Storage Manager page. This is how the Google Photos cleanup page now looks with Material 3 Expressive:

Old New

The changes are subtle. The thumbnails are now smaller, improving information density. The check mark for selecting all items is also different, and the filter chips now sit in the same row, which further enhances information density. There’s also a new card up top, which encourages users to delete unnecessary files.

This is how the Google Drive cleanup page now looks with Material 3 Expressive:

Old New

Similar to the Photos cleanup tab, the check mark for selecting all items is different; the filter chips now sit in the same row, and a new encouragement card is located at the top. The thumbnail size remains the same, though.

Once you select items, Google One’s Storage Manager will present a Tinder-style selection UI for keeping or deleting an item.

We’ve spotted this Tinder-style selection UI for Google Photos before, but it hasn’t rolled out yet. In contrast, the change is live in the Google One app. The new UI works for photos and videos in the Google Photos pane and for all files in the Google Drive pane, making the process of reviewing your deletion suggestions more enjoyable and less of a chore.

Here’s a demo showing off the UI in action:

These changes are rolling out to all users gradually, and you should be able to see them soon on your phone.

