Google One passes landmark subscribers milestone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google One just passed 100 million subscribers.

The Friday morning announcement was made by Sundar Pichai on X.

The milestone neatly coincides with the launch of Gemini and the new Google One AI Premium Plan.

It’s been a big week for Google. After rebranding Bard to Gemini yesterday and launching some new AI-related features, the tech giant passed 100 million subscribers to the Google One service today. The timing of the significant milestone could hardly have been better.

The landmark achievement was announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning by Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company, Alphabet. Pichai went on to reference building on the momentum with the newly launched Google One AI Premium Plan.

Google One is the company’s flagship cloud service that provides extra benefits on top of the free features that all users can access. As well as extending the free 15GB Google Drive cloud storage allocation to 100GB or more, paying subscribers get access to extra Google Photos editing features, storage-sharing options, a Google One VPN, and other benefits.

Until yesterday, US Google One subscribers could choose from the Basic Plan at $1.99 per month or the Premium Plan at $9.99 per month. The new AI Premium Plan is now available for $19.99 per month and adds a host of AI extras to the existing Premium Plan. These include access to Gemini Advanced, plus assistance from Gemini in Gmail, Docs, and other Google programs once available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments