The Google Nest Wi-Fi Router is a steal at under $40 right now

TL;DR The Google Nest Wi-Fi Router is available for $38 via Amazon.

Google’s 2019 router offers easy setup, seamless mesh networking support, and automatic updates.

The device doesn’t support Wi-Fi 6 and only features two Ethernet ports, though.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Router is a solid option if you want an easy-to-use router that’s a step above basic offerings. The device initially launched in 2019 at $169 but has seen several major deals since then. Now, the device is going for a steal online.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Router is currently on special via Amazon for just $38. The device offers easy setup via the Google Home app, parental controls, easy guest network setup, automatic updates, and seamless mesh networking support with other Nest Wi-Fi Routers or Google Nest Points.

In saying so, this particular model is showing its age now compared to the newer Nest Wi-Fi Pro model. The biggest downside is that there’s no Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E support, which means reduced range, slower speeds, and increased congestion. So if you have lots of devices and want to cover as much space as possible without buying Nest Points, this might not be for you. It’s also worth noting that the device only comes with two Ethernet ports, which isn’t ideal if you’ve got several devices plugged into your current router.

Nevertheless, we really liked the original model and its Nest Points. So if you don’t need Wi-Fi 6, then the Google Nest Wi-Fi Router is a great deal for under $40.

