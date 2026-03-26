Upgrade to the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro while it's at its cheapest price ever!

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

If your internet is feeling slow, chances are the culprit is your router. Here’s a deal that can help you upgrade to a premium router. The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is only $90 right now, a new record-low price we’ve never seen before. Buy the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro for just $90 ($109.99 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. That said, not all color versions are at this record-low price. Only the Linen color model is discounted this low.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro (Linen) Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro (Linen) The Google Nest Wifi Pro router will blanket your home in Wi-Fi. The Google Nest Wifi Pro is the company's 2022 mesh router system. It supports Wi-Fi 6E with a 6GHz spectrum, giving your home fast, reliable, and low-latency Wi-Fi. See price at Amazon Save $109.99

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is no joke. This is a high-end Wi-Fi 6E router with great features and capabilities. The fact that you can get it for just $90 is quite impressive, as it would usually cost $199.99!

Let’s go over what makes this such a good router. For starters, it is super fast. This model can reach combined speeds of up to 5.4Gbps. It uses three bands: 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz.

There’s also the reach, which this router excels at. It can cover 2,200 square feet of space, which is enough to cover many homes. To give you an idea, according to Rocket Mortgage (based on census data), the average home built in 2024 had 2,367 square feet. If you need to cover more than 2,200 square feet, you can also add mesh extenders, and you can add up to 100 units!

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Another factor that often affects Wi-Fi performance is the number of devices you connect to the network. Most cheap routers, including ones you get from internet providers, can usually handle about 10-15 simultaneous connections before performance starts dropping. That may seem sufficient to casual users, but once you start using multiple laptops, TVs, tablets, smartphones, smart lights, and more, speeds will start dropping real quick!

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro supports up to 100 simultaneous connections! Also, this limit is per unit, so if you have two, that could be 200 connections, or 300 for three units.

Of course, it also looks really nice. The minimalist look will blend in seamlessly in any room. The same philosophy transfers to the app, which is very clean and user-friendly.

At just $90, this is a price we’ve never seen before. Jump on the deal while it is still available!

Follow