Deal: Save $40 and upgrade to the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro router

Are you looking to upgrade your Wi-Fi setup? We’ve got a pretty sweet deal for you. The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is currently going for $160, which is a 20% discount over the original $200 price point. Get the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro for $160

There’s no mention of this being a limited-time deal, but historically, this has been the lowest price we’ve seen the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro go for. That said, we’re not sure how long the deal will last. Especially considering it’s a bit of a specific offer, as only the blue version of the router is going for $160. Google calls this color “Fog.” Other colors available include Lemongrass, Linen, and Snow.

Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro router (blue) Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro router (blue) The Google Nest Wifi Pro router will blanket your home in Wi-Fi. The Google Nest Wifi Pro is the company's 2022 mesh router system. It supports Wi-Fi 6E with a 6GHz spectrum, giving your home fast, reliable, and low-latency Wi-Fi. See price at Amazon Save $40.00

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is a very capable router, making it an excellent upgrade for most people. It features Wi-Fi 6E, which can be twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6. Combined speeds can reach 5.4Gbps, using three bands: the usual 2.4GHz and 5GHz ones, and an included 6GHz band.

Each unit can cover up to 2,200 square feet, which is sufficient for many houses. The good news is that if you need more coverage, you can get more units and set them up as a mesh network, a feature the Nest Wi-Fi series is widely known for. And if you have a bunch of devices to use on your network, these routers support up to 100 connections per unit.

You might want to sign up for this deal before it’s gone. Considering the offer only applies to the blue version of the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro, we’re not sure how long it will stand.

