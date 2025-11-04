Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro deal: Supercharge your connection for just $119.95

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

Are you suffering from slow Wi-Fi? This could be due to several reasons, but a simple solution is often to upgrade to a better router. Currently, Google has a great deal available for you. The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is a fantastic router, and it is currently 40% off! Buy the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro for just $119.95 ($80.04 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. While all color versions are on sale, not all are discounted to this low level. The Fog color version costs $139.99.

The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is quite a competent router, and at this price, it is looking like a really nice upgrade for many of you. Why? Let’s go over the main factors that can make your Wi-Fi connection slow.

For starters, routers have speed limitations. And when you get those free routers from your internet service providers, these are known for not being very capable. The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro supports Wi-Fi 6E, which can be twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6 (which is already really fast!). This model can reach combined speeds of up to 5.4Gbps. It utilizes three bands, including the standard 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, as well as a faster 6GHz band.

Another important factor is the router’s reach. This one can cover up to 2,200 square feet of space, which is enough to cover many homes. If you need to cover more space, you can also add Mesh extenders, sold separately. And you can add up to 100 units, so you can go wild covering large spaces with Wi-Fi connectivity.

One thing that can really affect your Wi-Fi speeds is connecting more devices than your router can handle. Most cheap routers can handle about 10-15 connections, and they will start getting really slow after that. The Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro can handle 100! And that is per unit. This means that if you have three units, you could connect up to 300 devices to your network before noticing any slowdowns.

Of course, it helps that the thing looks really nice! The minimalist look will blend in seamlessly with any environment without sticking out like a sore thumb.

Ready to upgrade? Getting such a good router for just a few cents under $120 is a great deal. Jump on this offer while it’s still available.

