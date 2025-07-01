These Google Nest speakers are getting three new voices

Lil Katz / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Nest smart speakers with Gemini-backed Google Assistant are getting new voices.

The three new voices are also named after plants, as were the seven previously made available by Google in December 2024.

Gemini-powered Google Assistant is still an experimental feature, available only in the US.

Google’s ongoing mission to replace the traditional Google Assistant with Gemini has largely been limited to Android phones. Other devices, such as smart speakers and other Nest devices, are also in the fold, but the enhancements have been voluntary. Back in December 2024, Google enabled Gemini-backed responses on Nest devices as an experimental feature and is now adding small enhancements to entice more users to jump on board.

Google has recently been testing new voices for Google Assistant responses powered by Gemini on Nest speakers. Spotted by 9to5Google, the following new voices add to the previously released seven, bumping the count to ten: Yarrow with a deeper, warm voice,

with a deeper, warm voice, Croton with a deeper, smooth voice, and

with a deeper, smooth voice, and Pilea with a higher, bright voice.

As with the last set of improved voices for Google Assistant, the new ones also follow plant-based naming. Since these voices are also backed by Gemini, they sound more natural and less robotic than the four pre-Gemini era voices, namely Red, Orange, Amber, and Green.

Based on the preview shared by 9to5Google, these new voices sound calmer and seem to have a slower rhythm compared to the previous options.

How to enable Gemini-powered Google Assistant on Nest speakers Along with more natural voices, Gemini magic in Google Assistant offers diverse responses with more context. However, since this feature is voluntary, it must be turned on.

Here are the steps to activate Gemini’s responses on Nest smart speakers: Open the Google Home app on your phone or tablet, and tap the yellow conical flask icon on the top right. If you haven’t already done so, tap Join Public Preview to access Gemini features. Toggle on “Experimental AI features.” Return to the previous screen and tap the Settings icon at the bottom right. Tap Assistant voice & sounds, where you should see the new voices; you can choose one of them. Since these features are part of Google’s experimental roll-out, they may not be available for everyone. Additionally, this test is limited to the US and only for English language, so don’t be disheartened if you can’t access the new voices just yet.

To learn more, visit our detailed guide on how to try out Gemini-enhanced Google Assistant on Nest devices.

Meanwhile, Google also has other plans to use Gemini and enhance your Google Home experience from smart devices, such as smart tags, doorbells, thermostats, etc.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.