At just $59.99, the Google Nest Hub makes an ideal holiday gift

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Google Pixel Tablet aims to double as a smart display for all your needs, but the $499 retail price is a sticking point if all you need is the latter. It may be reduced from tomorrow as part of the Google holiday sale, so it’s worth keeping an eye on its Amazon page, but its release this year has finally started to move the price on the much more affordable Google Nest Hub. Usually selling for $100, the Beat Buy Black Friday promotion now has The Nest Hub on offer for just $59.99, making it an ideal gift to a loved one or yourself. Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) for $59.99 ($40 off)

The second-generation Nest Hub features a seven-inch touchscreen with a 1,024 x 600 resolution set atop a fabric-covered speaker stand. The device offers improved audio quality, with a full-range speaker that delivers 50% more bass than its predecessor, placing it between the Nest Mini and Nest Audio in sound performance.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) The Google Nest Hub (second generation) is cheaper and sounds better than the original. The Nest Hub (2nd Gen) is a 7-inch smart display that delivers the Google Assistant experience in full. See price at Best Buy Save $40.00

Also featuring hands-free gesture controls and enhanced voice recognition, the smart display includes a third microphone and an on-device machine-learning chip for quick and accurate responses. Its standout feature, Sleep Sensing, uses the Soli sensor for motion detection to provide insights into sleep patterns. It’s available in the Charcoal, Mist, and Chalk colorways from Best Buy.

This is a limited-time offer on a gift that almost anyone would appreciate, so don’t miss out. The widget above takes you to it.

Comments