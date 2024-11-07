The Google Nest Doorbell Wired is cheaper than ever!

Google’s Nest smart home products are amazing, but they are pricier and don’t often go on sale. Today is your lucky day if you’ve been hoping to get a great smart doorbell. The Google Nest Doorbell Wired (2nd Generation) is very nicely discounted right now, saving you $80 and slashing the price to $99.99. Get the Google Nest Doorbell Wired (2nd Generation) for just $99.99

This offer is available from Best Buy and Amazon. That said, Amazon only offers this lower price for the Snow and Ash color models. This is why we’re linking to the Best Buy sale, which applies the discount to all available colors: Snow, Ash, Ivy, and Linen.

The only downside about the Google Nest Doorbell Wired (2nd Generation) is that, as its name entails, it needs a hard-wired connection. Some of you prefer this, though, as it means there’s no need to be worrying about swapping batteries or charging the device. Additionally, it allowed Google to make the unit much smaller. It measures 5.2 x 1.7 x 1.1 inches, while the battery version is larger at 6.3 x 1.8 x 0.95 inches.

Of course, being a Google Nest device, it gets much better integration with our favorite Google products and services. You can control it using the Google Home app, as well as Google Assistant. However, you can also use Alexa if you prefer Amazon’s digital assistant.

The camera has a 1/3-inch 1.3MP sensor that can record at 1,280 x 960 resolution at 30fps. It supports 6x digital zoom and has a 145-degree field of view. It also has two-way audio with noise cancelation, an RGB LED status light, infrared night vision, and an IP54 rating to handle the elements — it will be outside, after all!

One crucial factor to keep in mind is that Google is one of the more generous when it comes to using the Google Nest Doorbell Wired (2nd Generation) without a subscription. You can still get motion detection, animal detection, person alerts, package detection, set activity zones, and save up to three hours of activity video. All without paying a penny! If you upgrade to a Nest Aware paid subscription, you can get access to features like familiar face alerts and 30 days of event history clips. You can even opt for Nest Aware Plus and get 10 days of 27/7 video recording!

Want in on this deal? Go get it sooner rather than later. Remember, Nest products are rarely on sale! You have to take advantage of deals when they show up! And since this is also a record-low price, we wouldn’t be surprised if the device goes back to its normal pricing very soon.

