Google Nest now allows everyone to share responsibility for Digital Wellbeing

TL;DR Google is making a change to Google Nest’s Digital Wellbeing tools.

Now, home members will be able to manage Digital Wellbeing filters and Downtime schedules.

Google says the changes are being implemented this month.

Google is about to make a nice little change to its Digital Wellbeing tools for Home and Nest devices. Soon, more users will have control over how your household’s smart devices are used.

As you may be aware, Google Nest’s Digital Wellbeing tools are designed to help users set limits on how Nest or Home speakers and displays are used. There’s one drawback, however: only the person who set up the device can manage the feature. So if you’re just a home member and need to adjust a filter for some reason, but that person isn’t available, you would be out of luck.

But it won’t be that way for much longer. Google has announced that control over Digital Wellbeing filters and Downtime schedules will be expanding to home members. If you go to the Google Nest Help website, you’ll also see the language has changed to refer to Home members. This way, more than one person can manage Nest and Home filters.

According to the tech giant, this change is rolling out this month. So if it’s not available for you right now, the update should happen sometime soon.

