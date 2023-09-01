Google's Nest Aware subscriptions are getting more expensive

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is increasing the price of its Nest Aware and Nest Aware Plus subscriptions.

The price for the base and Plus subscriptions is now $8 per month and $15 per month, respectively.

There are no changes for those who have a subscription through “one of our partners, like ADT.”

If you’re a Nest Aware subscriber, you’re going to have to fork over more money soon. Google has hiked up the price of its Nest subscription service.

On the Google Store page, you’ll now see that the price of Nest Aware has shot up from $6/month or $60/year to $8/month or $80/year. Nest Aware Plus has also been increased from $12/month or $120/year to $15/month or $150/year.

If you’re unfamiliar with Nest Aware, it’s a service you can pay for to gain additional benefits with the best Google Nest devices. By default, Nest cameras record about three hours of event history. The standard plan extends event history to 30 days. In contrast, the Plus plan stretches this out to 60 days and adds the benefit of 10 days of continuous video history. It also provides face detection, sound detection of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, allows the Nest Hub Max to act as its own camera, and makes it easier to contact the 911 call center closest to your home.

If you’re a new customer, you’ll see the price change starting today. Existing subscribers in the US, UK, and Australia, on the other hand, will see the change in fall 2023. Other countries will reportedly be notified 30 days prior to the price increase.

Not everyone will be affected by the price change, however. Google says, “Price changes are not applicable to you if you have canceled your subscription, or if you receive Nest Aware through one of our partners, like ADT.” If you don’t know if you have Nest Aware through one of Google’s partners, the company explains how you can check on its support page.

As for why we’re seeing a price increase now, Google gives a vague answer. “Subscription prices can change to keep up with market shifts, which can include inflation and local tax updates.”

