BOGO: Get two Google Nest Audio speakers for the price of one!

The Google Nest Audio is an excellent smart speaker. In fact, our experts over at Sound Guys list it as the best smart speaker! That said, it’s usually $99.99 and is rarely on sale. We have to take advantage of any deals that pop up for it, and today, you can take advantage of a hot BOGO one. You can get two Google Nest Audios for the price of one, bringing the effective price down to $50 for each. Buy two Google Nest Audio smart speakers for just $99.99

This offer is available directly from Best Buy. It’s listed as part of its “Holiday Savings” BOGO deals, which are scheduled to end on November 7, 2024, at 11:59 PM Central Time. The discounted price applies regardless of which color version you pick, and you can even mix and match. Available colors include Charcoal and Chalk.

There are many reasons to love the Google Nest Audio smart speaker. I have personally tested it next to the Amazon Echo, which is its Amazon equivalent, and I can say that Nest Audio’s sound quality is significantly better. Our friends at Sound Guys agree in their Google Nest Audio review.

Because the speaker will sit at home permanently, looks are important, and this smart speaker looks great. It has a simple look covered in fabric, which will help it blend into any environment. You’ll obviously get a bevy of smart features, too. This is a smart speaker, after all. It’s powered by Google Assistant, so you can use it to ask questions, pull up information, find recipes, set timers, manage alarms, use routines, set reminders, play music, control smart home devices, and much more. It also gets Chromecast support, so you can wirelessly send audio and other content to it wirelessly.

Oh! We must also keep in mind you’re getting two speakers with this BOGO sale. Another excellent feature is that you can link two speakers for stereo sound, or group them for multi-room playback. Again, we don’t see many Google Nest Audio deals, so if you’ve been looking for a great smart speaker, you’ll have a hard time finding a better offer. Best Buy also mentions there are “limited quantities” on these BOGO deals, so you might want to act sooner rather than later.

