Take 45% off the Google Nest Audio, which is rarely on sale

Google’s Nest smart speakers are great, but they are not as accessible as Amazon’s Echo options, and they also rarely go on sale. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal on Google’s smart higher-end smart speaker, today is your chance. The Google Nest Audio speaker is 45% off, slashing the price down to just $54.99. Buy the Google Nast Audio smart speaker for only $54.99

This offer is available from Best Buy, which we’re focusing on for the sake of convenience. That said, you can also get the Nest Audio for $54.99 straight from Google. The offer applies to both the Charcoal and Chalk color models.

The Google Nest Audio is a great smart speaker. I’ve personally compared it to the Amazon Echo, its direct competitor, and can say the Nest Audio’s sound quality is much better. It also looks really nice, featuring a fabric cover that will make it blend into any environment elegantly.

Of course, looks and sound quality are only part of the equation. This is a smart speaker, after all, and it is full of intelligent features. The Nest Audio gives you direct access to Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to get information, set timers, create alarms, use routines, manage reminders, play music, control your smart home devices, and much more. It also comes with Chromecast support, making it simple to Cast media to it from any smart device. You can even set up a couple of speakers for stereo sound, and you can also set up multi-room playback.

Remember, the Google Nest Audio isn’t discounted very often, so take the chance while you can. We’re not sure when we’ll see it at this lower price point again, and we don’t know when this sale ends.

