The upcoming Motion Cues feature for Pixels just got a new name (APK teardown)

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that Google has renamed its Motion Cues feature ahead of its release.

The feature is now called Motion Assist, ostensibly to differentiate it from Apple’s own Vehicle Motion Cues tool.

This also comes after we discovered that Google is working on a Transiting Mode for Android.

Google is working on a Motion Cues feature in Android, following in the footsteps of Apple’s own feature. This tool should reduce motion sickness when using your Android phone in a moving vehicle. Now, we’ve discovered that Google has renamed the feature ahead of its release.

We conducted a teardown of the latest Google Play Service beta (version 25.49.31 beta) and discovered that Google has renamed Motion Cues. The feature is now named Motion Assist. Check out the screenshot below, which reflects the new name.

It’s unclear why Google has changed the name of this motion sickness feature. We’re guessing the company did this to differentiate itself from Apple’s Vehicle Motion Cues feature.

There’s no word on when Motion Assist will come to Pixel phones, but similar options are already available on new phones from several OEMs. Phones like the OnePlus 15, vivo X300 Pro, and OPPO Find X9 Pro all ship with the feature. This displays moving dots on your phone’s screen to help reduce motion sickness in vehicles.

There’s also good news if you frequently use public transport, as we discovered Google is working on a so-called Transiting Mode for buses and trains. It’s not clear what this mode would do, but code strings suggest that it would make “automatic settings adjustments” for a “smoother transit experience.”

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

