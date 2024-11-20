Google's got a new Doodle game where it's you versus the Moon

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s latest Doodle is a card-matching game with a lunar theme.

Beyond just making matches, you can string together phases in order for big points.

Add on to your opponent’s chain of phases to steal points away.

Checking out Google’s latest Doodle can be a fun way to start your day, and while we love all the creative designs the talented artists who work on them are able to dream up, there’s maybe nothing better than when Doodles go interactive. We checked out the interactive Doodle popcorn game back in September, and now Google’s introducing another one, all centered around the phases of the moon.

Dubbed “Rise of the Half Moon November,” the Google Doodle is timed to coincide with the next half moon, coming up on November 23. Google got started with the game last month for October’s Half Moon, and now it’s back for round two. At first glance, it looks like a simple pair-matching game, but the rules quickly start getting a bit more complicated — and strategic.

You play on a grid or varying size against — any guesses? — the Moon (the Half Moon, technically). On your cards, you’ll find the phases: halves, full, new, waxing, and waning. Your job is to place them on the grid to score points.

A simple match scores 1 point, but you can also pair up dissimilar cards that combine to make a full moon for 2: one of each half moons, for instance. For the most points, you’ll want to chain together a series of cards that depict a continuous cycle. But remember you’re playing against an opponent here, and if they add a new card to that cycle, they’ll steal it and get those points for themselves. Will you be quick enough to steal it back?

If all this hot card matching action has got your brain locked into moon mode, Google’s got a little something extra to keep the vibes flowing, and you can download moon-cycle wallpapers for your desktop or phone.

Win a round to advance, and dominate in all three to complete your task of reaching the Moon. At least, that’s what Google tells us — don’t ask how far we actually got. If you’re feeling particularly accomplished with one of your victories, share you score below in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments